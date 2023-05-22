Lauren Sanchez steals the spotlight in a sequined outfit at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Lauren Sanchez’s edgy and unapologetic style steals the spotlight at the Vanity Fair x Prada Party at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. Lauren attended the event, held at Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc, alongside the love of her life, Jeff Bezos.

The lovebirds, which have been living their best life on the French Riviera, looked terrific as the Amazon founder let his future wife shine in a sleeveless sequined dress.

Vanity Fair Editor-In-Chief Radhika Jones, Lauren Sanchez and Amazon Founder and Executive Chair Jeff Bezos attend the Vanity Fair x Prada Party during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 20, 2023 in Cap d’Antibes, France.

Sanchez, a fitness fanatic, flaunted her perfectly built abs and completed the look with a diamond necklace and metallic pumps.

Rumors of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez taking the next step in their relationship have emerged. A close source to Amazon’s founder and the journalist revealed to Page Six that they would tie the knot and that the massive heart-shaped ring Sanchez wears is from her engagement to Bezos.

Bezos seemed to be one hundred percent sure that the Latina was the love of his life, as he and Lauren were photographed aboard the businessman’s luxurious yacht, valued at 500 million dollars. The boat, reportedly the tallest sailing yacht in the world, has a custom-made detail that appears to have been inspired by Sanchez.