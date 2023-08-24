Bad Bunny celebrates a billion Spotify streams with a luxurious brunch

Bad Bunny is celebrating! His song “Titi Me Pregunto” just hit a billion streams, becoming his 12th song to achieve this. To celebrate, Spotify threw him a brunch where he discussed the making of the song, his achievements and thanked listeners for their support.

The video was posted on the account Todays Top Hits and was shared by Bad Bunny on his Instagram. “From the bottom of my heart... thank you,” he wrote in the story. The clip kicks off with Bad Bunny entering a luxurious restaurant, trailed by his friends who are frequently featured on his stories and music videos. Tainy and Mag, two of his frequent collaborator, were also guests, and seemed happy to celebrate their friend.

“Bad Bunny has 12 tracks in the billions club, more than any other artist in Spotify history. To celebrate, he invited some of his closest friends and collaborators to enjoy a mealm” reads the video. “I feel so grateful that all of you are a part of my success,” says Bad Bunny.

He was asked to explain “Titi Me Pregunto” in 10 seconds, something that he struggled with. “That’s impossible,” he said. “That’s a lifetime. What I can say in 10 seconds is that it’s a song that was born very spontaneously in the Domenican Republic.”

“All of the people mentioned in the song exist in real life. Nothing I say in that song is a lie, including the part where I say I want to fall in love but I can’t.”

Bad Bunny has achieved immense success since the release of “Un Verano Sin Ti,” an album that broke records and was nominated for Grammys. This year, he’s released a couple of songs and appears to be getting more immersed in acting. This past week, the trailer for “Cassandro” was released, with Bad Bunny playing Gael Garcia Bernal’s love interest.