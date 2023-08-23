2023 is flying by fast, and the 2024 Super Bowl is around the corner on February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. Rihanna, who just gave birth, left fans in awe last year with her amazing performance, which included a pregnancy reveal. The annual game is known for its A-list halftime performers, and people have been buzzing about who could play at next year’s game. There have been rumors about big names, and although no one is confirmed, some artists are considered out of the running. The performers are usually announced in November or December. Until then, check out all the singers that have been rumored to perform.