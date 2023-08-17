Beyoncé gives shout out to Shakira during her latest concert

Beyoncé surprised fans during her recent concert in Tampa. The iconic singer took the stage for another of her incredible performances as she continues her fan-favorite Renaissance World Tour, giving an unexpected shout-out to one of her friends in the entertainment business and previous music collaborators.

The musician was seemingly reminded of Shakira in the middle of her ‘Love on Top’ performance. Beyoncé said the name of the Colombian singer twice, in the same way Wyclef says at the beginning of their song ‘Hips Don’t Lie.’ “Shakira, Shakira!” Beynoncé said, making the audience go crazy.

Fans of both singers took to social media to share some of the best moments of their friendship throughout the years, beginning with the first time Beyoncé met Shakira with Destiny’s Child back in 2002, when the Colombian star went to their concert. “Shakira came to our concert!” Beyoncé said in an interview at the time.

“I love Shakira, I think she’s so talented. Such a beautiful woman. Inside and outside, more importantly inside,” she said in 2006 when asked about their song and music video for ‘Beautiful Liar.’ “It was so effortless working with her and we’re fans. I’m a huge fan. I haven’t belly danced, so I’m watching her, she’s teaching me and I’m teaching her, and we just had a great time.”

🔙 Never forget when Beyoncé dedicated a Best Female Artist award to Shakira, and thanked Shakira for inspiring her❣️



Shakira also talked about her “great experience” working with Beyoncé in 2014. “She’s such a professional,” the singer said, revealing that she was very intrigued as she is also a fan. “Come on, it’s like, someone pinch me to know if this is real.”

Following Shakira’s Super Bowl performance with Jennifer Lopez in 2020, Beyoncé was also there to celebrate her achievement, even attending an afterparty with Jay-Z in support of Shakira, with a rare clip shared online, showing the singer dancing salsa.

Fans are now speculating if Shakira could be making a special appearance on her upcoming date in Miami on August 18. However, these are only rumors, as Beyoncé has yet to bring guests to the stage during her tour.