Telemundo and Billboard have announced the 71 artists who are finalists for the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Global phenomenon and superstar Peso Pluma leads the list with 21 nominations. It is the first time the Mexican regional music singer and songwriter has been nominated at the awards. Pluma, whose real name is Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija, also dethrones Bad Bunny. It’s the first time since 2020 that Benito is not leading the nominations.

Although Benito is not leading the nominations, he still has plenty. The Puerto Rican singer is tied with the Texas band Grupo Frontera, with 15 nominations. Latina Powerhouses follow closely with Colombian artist Karol G with 13. Shakira follows closely with 12 nominations. California-based Mexican regional group, Fuerza Regida, also stands out with 12 nominations.

Other artists with multiple nominations include Eslabon Armado (10), Rauw Alejandro (7), Rosalía, Bizarrap, Feid, and Yng Lvcas (6), Ivan Cornejo, Manuel Turizo, and Natanael Cano (4), Becky G, Ozuna, Romeo Santos (3), Aventura, Carin León, Daddy Yankee, Edgar “Edge” Barrera, Grupo Marca Registrada, Junior H, MAG, Maná, Marshmello, Piso 21, Quevedo, Sebastián Yatra, and Yandel (2).

Check out what the top finalists are nominated for below.