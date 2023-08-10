Bad Bunny’s ‘Where She Goes’ is number 1 on Latin Airplay

Bad Bunny can add another success to his long list of hits. His song “Where She Goes” has reached number one in Latin Airplay, becoming his 22nd song that hits this landmark.

Latin Airplay is a weekly chart published by Billboard, summing up the top 50 most played songs in the Spanish language per Nielsen data. Some of the artists with the highest number of no. one hits include J Balvin, Enrique Iglesias, Ozuna, Daddy Yankee, Wisin,Romeo Santos, and more. Bad Bunny is currently seventh on the list, tying places with Wisin and Santos.

“Where She Goes” follows in the steps of “Un X100to,” the Bad Bunny collab with Grupo Frontera which stayed in the first place for six straight weeks.

Following the release of his landmark record “Un Verano Sin Ti,” Bad Bunny has released multiple collaborations and songs alongside Spanish and English speaking performers. His most recent collaboration was alongside Travis Scott and The Weeknd, called “K-Pop.” The song marks the first official collaboration between Bad Bunny and both artists, with Scott sharing a remix of Bunny’s “Krippy Kush.” “K-Pop” will be featured on Scott’s upcoming record “Utopia,” which has no release date as of this writing.

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner were recently spotted at a 50 Cent concert in Nashville. The famous rapper revealed he was upset with his management at the fact that he didn’t know the two were in the audience. “I’m so mad at these people at live nation,” he wrote. “They didn’t even tell me @kendalljenner, and my man @badbunnypr came to see my show. Wait till I find out exactly who is responsible for this, They are not gonna want to be anywhere near this tour.”

