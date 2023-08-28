Shakira is set to make history at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

Global superstar Shakira is set to take the stage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on September 12 in a groundbreaking moment that has sent ripples of excitement through the music and entertainment industry. The Colombian icon is set to make history by becoming the first South American artist to receive the prestigious Video Vanguard Award at the VMAs, marking her first performance at the event in 17 years.

Shakira fans eagerly anticipated her performance after the announcement of her receiving the Video Vanguard Award. This award is a testament to an artist’s immense impact on the music industry, and Shakira’s undeniable influence has been present since the beginning of her career. Her unique blend of Latin and global sounds and her dynamic stage presence have consistently captivated audiences worldwide.

©GettyImages



Shakira arriving for the 2010 MTV Europe Music Awards, at the Caja Magica, Manzanares Park, Madrid, Spain.

Joining the ranks of previous honorees like Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, P!nk, Missy Elliott, and Nicki Minaj, Shakira’s reception of the Video Vanguard Award further solidifies her status as an artist whose contributions transcend borders and genres.

The VMAs this year hold even more significance as they provide Shakira with the perfect stage to showcase her 2023 hit, “TQG,” a collaboration with fellow superstar Karol G. The song, which debuted and peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100, has already become a chart-topper and a crowd favorite. With Karol G also set to perform at the event, rumors of a potential performance began circulating, with many already assuring this could be the night’s highlight.

©Karol G





As a four-time VMA nominee in various categories this year, including “Artist of the Year,” “Best Latin,” and “Best Collaboration,” Shakira’s impact on the music scene continues to be undeniable. The award ceremony, airing live from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., is expected to draw a global audience eager to witness a historic night in music and entertainment.

“Shakira is a true global force who continues to inspire and influence the masses with her unique, musical prowess,” Bruce Gillmer, Paramount and chief content officer, Music, Paramount+, said in a statement. “She’s a trailblazer for women around the world and one of the first artists to lead the globalization of Latin music. Her massive impact across the musical landscape will be long-lasting as she continues to create and entertain at the highest level.”

©Jaume de la Iguana



Shakira

Shakira’s presence at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards cements her legacy as a music industry icon and exemplifies her ability to bridge cultures and inspire generations through her art. Her performance, coupled with the reception of the Video Vanguard Award, promises an unforgettable evening that will be etched in the hearts of music enthusiasts for years to come.

Shakira’s memorable moments from previous VMAs

In 2002, she made a memorable debut at the VMAs with a fiery performance of “Objection (Tango)” that showcased her signature belly dancing moves and even included an impressive crowd surf.

Three years later, she captivated fans with the first-ever all-Spanish performance in VMA history, singing “La Tortura” with Alejandro Sanz.