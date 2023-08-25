Cardi B will not be releasing any new music collaboration, but promises to perform a song by Ana Gabriel

Cardi B has made an intriguing revelation that will captivate her fans and the music world. The chart-topping artist recently said she won’t release more music collaborations. This announcement surprises many, as collaborations have been a prominent feature of her discography, often resulting in massive hits.

The artist, known for her dynamic presence and unique musical style, declared about her solo endeavors during a recent interview. “I’m not going to release any more collaborations; I’m going to release my next single as a solo artist. I’m working on the cover and ideas for the next album because it’s definitely coming soon. Everyone always tells me I should release the album already – they did it when I dropped ‘Wap’ [with Megan Thee Stallion] and when I released ‘Up’ – but I always let them know that I won’t wait too long to put it out after all these singles,” she told Vogue Mexico and Latin America.

According to her, the decision stems from a desire to explore her artistic expression as an individual entity and create music that reflects her vision. “So, stay tuned because it’s going to be out very soon,” she asserts.

Cardi B’s collaborations have been notable for their chart-topping success and infectious energy. Tracks like “Wap” with Megan Thee Stallion and “Up” have dominated the charts and become cultural phenomena. Despite this, Cardi B appears ready to blaze a new trail and redefine her musical identity on her terms.

Her decision to step away from collaborations is coupled with her commitment to deliver new music directly to her fans. The anticipation for her next release is palpable, with fans eager to experience her unfiltered creativity and individual artistry.

In addition to her musical pursuits, Cardi B is setting her sights on various other endeavors. She expressed her interest in exploring the world of cinema and expanding her brand into different domains, such as fashion and branding. “I also have plans in the world of cinema. In fact, I have plans to do everything I can: fashion, branding, I want to do it all, darling,” she told the publication.

©GettyImages



Cardi B is seen during the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 03, 2023 in Paris, France.

The rapper from New York with Dominican roots mentioned that growing up in a Caribbean household helped refine her musical ear. Now, she chooses to embrace classic influences in her music.

“Mexican music has been an important part of my life. I love Ana Gabriel, Luis Miguel, Rocío Durcal, who isn’t Mexican but is practically an icon of Mexican music. These are artists I love and adore,” the mom of two said. “There were many Mexican telenovelas I watched when I was young, and I learned love lessons from them,” she says.

“Mexican music and television have truly influenced me and many people throughout life. I like Peso Pluma, but if I were to make a song like that, it would be one by Ana Gabriel, of course. In fact, when this cover comes out, I’m going to do a live video and sing an Ana Gabriel song. I promise.”