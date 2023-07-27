Cardi B and Offset announced their upcoming single, ‘Jealousy’

A few weeks back, Cardi B and Offset made headlines after the Migos rapper accused the Dominican global sensation of infidelities. Although they never publicly cleared out the situation and then appeared together in Paris, they teased a musical collaboration.

The power couple took to their respective Instagram accounts to announce their upcoming single, “Jealousy,” to be released this week. The single’s artwork features Cardi B looking exasperated while placing her hand in front of Offset’s face. Offset is seen casually leaning against a vintage car.

“Jealousy out Friday… Link in bio,” Cardi captioned her post, with Offset echoing the sentiment in his own, “Let’s talk about some music! Jealousy out this Friday! Link in bio!”

Cardi B, 30, and Offset, 31, tied the knot in 2017, and their beautiful journey together has blessed them with two children: daughter Kulture, and son Wave, who is almost two years old.

Cardi B filed for divorce in September 2020 amidst speculation of Offset’s unfaithfulness. While rumors of Offset’s infidelity have circulated in the past, including the infamous videos in 2018 depicting him in compromising situations with other women, in a surprising turn of events, this time, Offset accused Cardi B of cheating in a since-deleted Instagram Story on June 26.

©GettyImages



Cardi B and Offset attend the Vanity Fair 95th Oscars Party at the The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California on March 12, 2023.

The rapper started a Twitter Space conversation, expressing her emotions by singing a part of Keyshia Cole’s “I Should Have Cheated.

Although it is unknown if it was a promo for their collab, sources close to the couple assured People that “They’re just having a little quarrel. They’re very intense, so they go back and forth quite a bit. They’ll hash it out like they always do.”

Mid-July, Cardi B and Offset joined forces to throw their beloved daughter a heartwarming and unforgettable birthday party. The “Up” rapper shared a delightful glimpse of the festivities on her Instagram Story, which showed Kulture Kiari’s Super Mario-themed 5th birthday celebration.

The enchanting footage captured Kulture’s grand entrance in a magnificent pink princess gown. At the party, she was greeted with love and smiles by none other than Princess Peach, Mario, and Luigi.