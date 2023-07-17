Cardi B and Offset throw Kulture Kiari a jaw-dropping Super Mario-themed 5th birthday celebration

Cardi B and Offset joined forces to throw their beloved daughter a heartwarming and unforgettable birthday party. The “Up” rapper shared a delightful glimpse of the festivities on her Instagram Story, which showed Kulture Kiari’s Super Mario-themed 5th birthday celebration.

The enchanting footage captured Kulture’s grand entrance in a magnificent pink princess gown. At the party, she was greeted with love and smiles by none other than Princess Peach, Mario, and Luigi.

©Cardi B





As the event unfolded, the event was filled with laughter and joy as members of both rappers‘ families reveled in the celebration. Cardi showcased a bedazzled, kids-sized ride-on Mercedes truck, a thoughtful gift for Kulture from Hennessy Carolina.

Throughout the night, Offset held his 22-month-old son, Wave Set, in his arms to ensure he had a great time like everyone else. He danced and played with his other sons, Kody and Jordan, creating wonderful memories together.

©Cardi B





In a touching moment, Offset traded Wave for the birthday girl and playfully danced with Kulture. He happily encouraged her to groove on his shoulders, making unforgettable father-daughter memories.

©Cardi B





Full of wonder and excitement, Kulture explored the party’s various attractions with her caring big sister Kalea, 8, by her side. Together, they ventured into a world of joy with a ball pit, slides, a bounce house, a ceramics-painting station, a backpack decorating area, and so much more.

©Cardi B





Amidst the celebration, guests indulged in a delightful buffet, savoring a variety of mouthwatering Caribbean dishes and delectable treats for the kids. Cardi, who is the daughter of a Dominican father and a Trinidadian mother, makes sure her kids grow up experiencing the culture and speaking in Spanish.

Later on, a heartwarming rendition of “Happy Birthday” filled the air as Kulture was presented with a magnificent five-tier Super Mario cake, a true centerpiece for her 5th birthday.

After a delightful round of desserts, the partygoers resumed their jubilant dancing as family and friends embraced the joyous atmosphere. Even Mario and Luigi couldn’t resist joining in the fun, engaging in a hilarious dance-off with everyone in stitches.

“My baby is five🥹….Happy birthday to my pretty princess. It’s beautiful seeing my girl grow yet makes me a lil sad that my baby is not my little baby no more.💖🎀🍰🎂,” Cardi wrote, sharing a glimpse of their family trip to Nickelodeon Universe at the American Dream Mall in New Jersey.

With joyous celebrations that will last through the weekend, Cardi and her family poured their love and affection into making Kulture’s 5th birthday an unforgettable milestone filled with laughter, love, and cherished memories.