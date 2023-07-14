Thalia’s sweet message for her husband’s birthday: ‘You’re a true inspiration’

Thalia is celebrating Tommy Mottola’s birthday with a loving tribute. The post celebrates the couple’s marriage and dispels any rumors that the couple is facing a rough time.

Thalia celebrated Mottola’s 75th birthday with a loving message and an adorable video and photo of the two cuddling in a chair while Thalia looks at the camera. “Happy birthday to my beautiful husband,” she captioned the post. “You deserve all the blessings, all the happiness, all the love in this world. God bless you my sweetheart. You are a true inspiration, an amazing father, an incredible partner and an incomparable genius. May this year be filled of good health, smiles, hugs and love in the name of Jesus ¡Te amo mi amor! ¡Feliz cumpleaños al más hermoso!”

Mottola also dropped a loving comment, writing, “You are the love in the light of my life every day you shine bright. I love you forever and ever my beautiful angel.”

This past February, the couple faced some controversy when rumors of an affair aired. Some rumors said that Mottola had cheated on Thalia with Leslie Shaw, which picked up more steam when Thalia didn’t share a post for Valentine’s Day.

The rumors were addressed in the program “El Gordo y la Flaca,” where Lily Estefan, one of the show’s hosts and a close friend of the couple. “They’re happy, they’re fulfille. Everything is perfect, everything is spectacular,” she said. “What’s happening here is what these influencers do and are. I’m not gonna name names, but I’m sure people know who I’m talking about.”

