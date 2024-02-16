Thalia explains why RBD tributed one of her iconic looks

RBD tributed one of Thalia’s most iconic outfits, a moment that the Mexican icon will never forget. In an appearance on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show,’ Thalia discussed the outfit and explained when and why she initially wore it.

Thalia was recently featured on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” In her appearance, she discussed her upcoming record, “A Mucha Honra,” and discussed some of her career. Clarkson discussed the moment when RBD tributed her iconic outfit, prompting some background from Thalia, who seemed incredibly honored by the fact that the band tributed one of her looks.

In some photos shared onscreen, Thalia can be seen with a top made out of two guitars and a skirt made in the shape of a Mexican sombrero. On the right, there’s a photo of Christian Chavez wearing a top that references Thalia’s amazing guitar bra. Thalia explained that the look was inspired on “Amor a la Mexicana,” one of her biggest songs. She wore the outfit in Spain and said, “I want to go there with something very powerful and different. I want some guitars here,” she said, gesturing towards her chest. “And I think about a sombrero, somehow, somewhere.”

Thalia’s upcoming record

Thalia’s upcoming record is called “A Mucha Honra,” and is a part of the Regional Mexican genre. She revealed her cover art on her appearance at “The Kelly Clarkson Show” with the record expected to be released at some point this year. She has various collaborations, including one with Angela Aguilar.