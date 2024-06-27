Emily Estefan joins Cyndi Lauper on tour; 'A wonderful talent'

Emily Estefan is joining Cyndi Lauper on tour. The amazing union has been discussed by both women, who seem to respect each other and appear excited to embark on an adventure that will take them across different countries together.

Lauper teased the news on an Instagram post made up of three images. In the first, a figure is seen over the drums, with their face hidden behind a curtain. "Psst! You’ll never guess who’s joining me on the road! (Swipe to reveal)," Lauper captioned the post. The following image shows Estefan and Lauper hugging, with both of them smiling at the camera. The last photo is a message from Lauper, that reads, "I'm so excited to announce that my dear friend Emily Estefan will be joining me at Royal Albert Hall, Glastonbury, and Rock in Rio. She's such a wonderful talent and hey, her parents aren't too shabby either."

"I love you queeeen! Let's ROCK!" wrote Estefan in the comments.

Estefan's mother, Gloria Estefan, also dropped a comment in encouragement. "This is going to be AMAZING!!! Break a leg bg & Cyndi, it's going to be EPIC!"

Emily Estefan's excitement to be involved with Lauper's tour

Following their first performance together, Estefan shared an emotional reel. The clip is set to one of Lauper's iconic songs, "When You Were Mine," and shows parts of the concert, with Estefan excitedly playing the drums and providing vocals. It also includes the moment when Lauper introduced her to the audience, prompting Estefan to bow and to greet the audience. After the end of the show, a fan approaches Estefan, asking for a selfie and talking for a little bit. Lastly, the video shows a moment when Estefan joins Lauper's band for a group photo, with everyone excited by the addition.