Demi Lovato and her fiancé Jutes expand their family: 'Meet our new son'

Demi Lovato and her fiancé Jutes are sharing some good news. The celebrity couple are welcoming their latest family member, Pickle. The musician made the announcement and shared a photo of her new pup, revealing the name and previously hinting at the meaning behind his name.

Demi took to social media to post a pic of the adorable dog, sitting on a colorful rug. “Meet our new son pickle," she wrote on Instagram Stories. During a recent interview with Drew Barrymore, the singer said pickles are one of her favorite foods.

© DemiLovato/Instagram

“I am a big fan of the pickle juice popsicles," she said during The Drew Barrymore Show before Jutes surprised her with a bouquet of pickles. The pair has been going strong in their relationship since their engagement in December.

Demi revealed the news and shared an emotional message following the engagement. “Last night was the best night of my life and I can’t believe I get to marry the love of my life. My love, I'm beyond excited to marry yo," she declared.

© GettyImages Demi Lovato and Jutes will get married! The couple got engaged after a year of romance

"Every day I've spent with you has been a dream come true and I can't wait to love and cherish you forever. Here's to the rest of our lives," she concluded. She previously talked to Zach Sang about their romance.

© Jutes on Instagram

"I'm actually a very weird person. I can get really weird like just making weird noises and funny voices and just funny faces. When I'm with Jordan, I feel like we can be weird together and that nothing else in this world exists but us," she said. “It's so rewarding and so fulfilling and I feel like he completes me and that's, to me, what it feels like to be in love.”