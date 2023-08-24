Ángela Aguilar’s jumpsuit is perfect for the fall season

Ángela Aguilar’s new Instagram post is setting the tone for the incoming season. The post is made up of three photos showing her in different poses and highlighting the strenghts of her outfit.

The post kicks off with Aguilar kneeled in front of the camera, showing her side profile. She’s wearing a jumpsuit thatis made out of denim and is light blue. The color is incredibly useful for the fall, being perfect for day or evening outfits. Subsequent photos show the outfit in full, and some of Aguilar’s accessories, which include various bracelets and a cream colored manicure.

The jumpsuit was designed by the brand Kwame Adusei and is currently sold out. It’s valued at $660.

Angela Aguilar at the Premios Juventud

While Aguilar is only 19 years old, she has amassed great success in Mexico and abroad. In June, she was the host of Premios Juventud, alongside Alejandra Espinoza, the TV personality. “One of the first things I did when I found out that I was going to be one of the presenters was to go to the eye doctor! I can hardly see far and I was worried that I couldn’t read the texts! After resolving that issue, I went straight to see what I was going to wear”, she said in an exclusive interview with HOLA!

When speaking about Mexican music, Aguilar shared her devotion for the genre and her dedication to continue contribute to it over the course of her career. “I think Mexican music is something beautiful, I don’t want it to ever end. I just want to put my grain of sand”, she said.

