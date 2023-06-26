[EXCLUSIVE] Ángela Aguilar will debut as a host at Premios Juventud

At 19, Ángela Aguilar became a notable voice in Mexican regional music, thanks to her exceptional vocal talent inherited from her family’s dynasty.
As a result of her talent and charm, she has been chosen to host the 20th Premios Juventud gala (Univision) in Puerto Rico on July 20, alongside actress and presenter Alejandra Espinoza, to celebrate the award’s 20th anniversary.
This will be Aguilar’s first time as a professional presenter, and we had the opportunity to speak with her about her emotions, how she calms her nerves before going on stage, the dresses she will wear for the ceremony, and her upcoming music projects.
“One of the first things I did when I found out that I was going to be one of the presenters was to go to the eye doctor! I can hardly see far and I was worried that I couldn’t read the texts! After resolving that issue, I went straight to see what I was going to wear”, she reveals, smiling and excited.
Ángela has previously won three Premios Juventud, and this year, apart from being one of the show’s hosts, she also has four nominations in the categories: “Artista Premios Juventud Femenina,” “Girl Power,” “Mejor Colaboración Regional Mexicana” for her featuring song “Qué agonía” with Yuridia, plus the digital/social category “Quiero Más.”
“I think I have a long way to go to become an icon but it is very important to me to try to be a good example. I think Mexican music is something beautiful, I don’t want it to ever end. I just want to do my bit.” –Ángela Aguilar
I feel super excited to be able to explore this new facet of the awards. I am super happy for the opportunity.
It depends on how many segments there are going to be, but for me, the more changes I have... the better! I love having the opportunity to wear various ball gowns.
Normally I put on makeup, warm up my voice, and I try to be silent for 5-10 minutes.
Right now, I feel like I can’t define my music career. I have recently collaborated with Fito Páez, Carin León, and even Steve Aoki.
I am open to any form of artistic expression. It’s just a matter of time and practice.
Latin music is heart.
My following projects include boleros and songs I wrote! It excites me, and soon you will know more details about it.