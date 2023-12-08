Becky G shares a sneak peek on set with Ángela Aguilar & Leonardo Aguilar

Becky G released her third Spanish-language studio album, Esquinas, on September 28, 2023, and it’s a gift that keeps giving. The album included some epic collaborations, like, “POR EL CONTRARIO,” with Ángela Aguilar & Leonardo Aguilar. Fans have been asking for a music video, and on Thursday, the Mexican-American singer revealed that they have one on the way.

Becky G shared a clip of the singers on set in matching red-themed outfits with a hilarious, “Hey how y’all doing” viral sound. She moved her way over to the famous siblings in a stunning red gown with a veil and cross jewelry.

“Heard y’all have been asking for a music video for this one…” Becky wrote in the caption, tagging Ángela and Leonardo. “Do you wanna tell them or should I?”

The siblings looked stunning in their matching red looks, with Ángela rocking a black corset over a long red traditional-inspired dress. Her older brother looked sharp with a matching red blazer, black hat, and boots.

The announcement had fans stoked in the comments. “Yay!!! Can’t wait. I could listen to this song 100 times in a row,” wrote one user. “I’m screaming with excitement I can’t wait !!!!!!!!!! Love you all soo much!!!!” added another.

Ángela and Becky G, both have the shared experience of being female Mexican-American singers in a male-dominated industry. She complimented Becky G while talking to Variety in 2022, calling her “a great example of somebody that had to go through so many things to be where I believe, for a man would take half as long.”