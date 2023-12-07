Jennifer Lopez talks about Ben Affleck’s love letters: ‘It’s such a messy letter’

Jennifer Lopez continues to tease her upcoming musical project ‘This Is Me... Now’ which is set to be released on February 2024. The Hollywood star surprised fans with the latest promotional teaser for her highly anticipated album, which featured a series of visuals, including an old love letter from her now-husband Ben Affleck.

The actress, who is set to embark on a new movie with a very unique role, gave some insight about the filming of the visuals, as many online users were surprised to see her burning the letter.

Signed with the letter ‘B’ and dated Dec 24, 2002, the letter reads “Life’s tough but you’re sweet. Thanks for the gift. Hope you like the flowers. You told me you could never have enough. I believe you.”

During her recent interview with Access Hollywood on the red carpet of the Elle Women in Hollywood Awards, Jennifer revealed that in reality that was not a real letter from the actor, as she would never burn one of his love letters.

“I would never burn one of his letters! Are you crazy?” she said during the interview. “That was a prop! That was a prop!” she quickly clarified. Her new project seems to be very close to her heart, diving into her emotions and love life.

“You know, now I realize that I should’ve copied one of his letters and put it there because I didn’t realize people … it’s such a messy letter, I didn’t think anybody would delve into that,“ she added. “Maybe I’ll change it for the movie.”

“When I was a little girl when someone asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up, my answer was always… in love,” she says in the teaser trailer.