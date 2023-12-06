Jennifer Lopez shares thoughts on being considered an icon: ‘I started off as dancer’

Jennifer Lopez is looking back at some of the moments of her career in Hollywood. The multi-talented star is known for her hit songs, iconic movies, and incredible performances. Speaking at Elle Women in Hollywood, JLo shared her thoughts about receiving her fifth Icon Award.

“I don’t have an Oscar. And I don’t have a Golden Globe. And I don’t have a Grammy or a SAG Award or a BAFTA or a Critics Choice or a Hollywood Film Award,” she said on Monday night. “But this is my fifth Icon Award,” JLo added, “Of all the things that I thought I would grow up to be when I was a little girl, the last thing you know I was gonna have on my list was icon.”

Jennifer went on to talk about what it means to be a woman in the entertainment business and shared some of the struggles and oppositions she faced as she wanted to get into different fields of the industry. “This award is all about being a representative symbol, in this case, what it is to be a woman in Hollywood,” she declared.

“But when I think about that, and about the things that I spent my life doing and working at, you know, I started off as a dancer. And then I started making movies and then records and then creating my brand somehow and companies that each step of the way,” she continued. “And each transition, there seemed to be tremendous opposition, both literal like physical and emotional, to the idea that you could do many different things and be taken seriously,” Jennifer concluded.