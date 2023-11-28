Tyra Banks says Jennifer Lopez made her change her mind about turning 50

Tyra Banks is looking forward to starting a new chapter of her life. The model and TV personality is preparing to celebrate her 50th birthday on December 4, revealing that she is excited after seeing some of the successful celebrities and A-List stars living their best lives after turning 50.

Tyra was recently in Italy attending the Como 1907 charity gala, where she talked to the Daily Mail about her positive perspective ahead of her birthday. “When I was younger, 50 was old, right? It was like a grandma’s age or something,” the model explained.

The model went on to list some of the celebrities that have made her change her mind, after seeing how they live their fabulous lives and maintain their youthful looks. “Now I look at Jennifer Lopez, I look at Halle Berry, I look at Jennifer Aniston, and I’m like, ‘What the hell is 50?’”

She also shared one of the reasons why she thinks she looks amazing during this chapter of her life. “I do think one secret is extra weight because I’ve not been too skinny,” Tyra explained. “I think if you’re really skinny, it will age your face. So I think a bit of juice, as it keeps the face nice and juicy naturally. I haven’t had injections.”

Tyra went on to talk about cosmetic procedures and her personal experience. “The only thing I did was my nose, and that was many years ago,” she added. “I’m not anti [injections] — maybe one day I will, but I haven’t done it yet.”

She previously said to People that she doesn’t feel 50 when she looks in the mirror. “I think 50 is the new 30s,” she said. “When I look in the mirror, I don’t see it. I have not had age plastic surgery stuff. Not against it. I just haven’t had it yet. Maybe I’ll need a little something, something.”