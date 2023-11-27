Jennifer Lopez’s full-length album and film ‘This Is Me...Now’ has a release date!

The multi-talented artist will mark a significant milestone in her music career by releasing her first studio album in nearly a decade. The album is a tribute to its sister album “This Is Me...Then”, completing a remarkable 20-year journey of growth and evolution in her music style.

“This is Me...Now” showcases Lopez’s exceptional songwriting skills and executive production abilities alongside Rogét Chahayed, Angel Lopez, Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman, HitBoy, Tay Keith, and INK. It impressively blends R&B, contemporary pop sounds, and hip-hop beats while staying true to her emotional signature vocals, making it Lopez’s most candid and intimate album yet.

©Norman Jean Roy





According to the star, “This is Me…Now: The Film” is like nothing fans have ever seen from JLo. The film is described as a “narrative-driven, intimate, reflective, sexy, funny, fantastical and highly entertaining musical and visual reimagining of her publicly scrutinized love life.”

JLo and Director Dave Meyers have created a genre-defying immersive cinematic experience. The film is an extravagant visual and sonic feast with impressive choreography, star-studded cameos, and blockbuster-worthy visuals. But beyond the stunning spectacle, the movie is a heartfelt ode to Jennifer Lopez’s journey of self-healing and everlasting belief in fairy tale endings. Audiences will be captivated by the vivid spectacle and leave with renewed hope that true love can be more than just a dream.

She previously said to Vogue that she will be sharing some personal aspects of her life on the upcoming album. “People think they know things about what happened to me along the way, the men I was with — but they really have no idea, and a lot of times they get it so wrong,” she told the outlet. “There’s a part of me that was hiding a side of myself from everyone. And I feel like I’m at a place in my life, finally, where I have something to say about it.”

Amazon’s MGM Studios has acquired Nuyorican Productions‘ “This Is Me...Now: The Film” and will release it on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide. Nuyorican/BMG will distribute the highly anticipated “This Is Me...Now: The Album.”

“Can’t Get Enough,” the initial single from This Is Me…Now: The Album, will be launched on Wednesday, January 10th, 2024. It’s now available to pre-save on all major streaming platforms and a 30-second sound clip on social media.