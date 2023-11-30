Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck share passionate kiss during morning walk in Los Angeles

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are going strong in their marriage. The fan-favorite couple seem to be as in love as when they first met, as they recently proved during their latest outing in Los Angeles. The two stars were photographed during a morning walk, wearing casual outfits and walking hand in hand.

The actor and the singer were spotted having a casual conversation and being affectionate with each other. JLo wore a chic fall ensemble, which included wide-leg jeans, a long off-white cardigan, white sneakers, and dark sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Ben wore a blue jacket and a matching sweater, paired with tan pants and colorful sneakers. The pair were all smiles, with Ben embracing Jennifer at one point during their walk, sharing a passionate kiss and continuing their conversation.

Ever since getting back together, Ben and Jennifer have shown their affection for each other, with both stars supporting each other’s personal and professional projects, including red-carpet moments, exclusive events, and intimate get-togethers with their blended family.

The pair are proud of their parenting journy and continue to have fun in their relationship, with Jennifer recently revealing the main difference between her marriage with Ben in comparison to other romances.

“I feel even more relaxed and comfortable, which makes me feel even more beautiful than I have ever felt with someone else,” JLo said to Vogue, talking about her confidence. “I’m finally at the point in my life where I love every part of myself unapologetically,” she added.

“Ben wants me to understand my worth and know my value,” she explained, adding that “Every part of me, my body, my voice, my choices, even, like, my mistakes. All of it made me who I am and got me to where I am today.”