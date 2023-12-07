Jennifer Lopez embarks on her first musical with this unique role: Details

Jennifer Lopez is embarking on a new project. The Hollywood star will be starring on her first musical, in the upcoming film ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman.’ JLo’s new project is expected to be a total success, as it is set to be directed by Bill Condon, known for ‘Chicago’ and ‘Dreamgirls.’

As reported by Variety, Jennifer will be playing the role of Aurora, described as a fantasy woman, dreamed by Luis Molina, a gay hairdresser who is imprisioned in Argentina. Taking place during the 80’s, he dreams of Aurora as a famous movie star, including one of her roles as a spider woman.

Based onthe 1976 novel by Manuel Puig, the story was adapted as a Broadway musical, and turned into a film in 1985. First portrayed by Chita Rivera, the role earned her multiple awards, including a Tony Award.

And while many details about the cast are still under wraps, Variety revealed that the production is seeking an unknown actor to play the leading role of Molina. Filming for the film is set to start in April 2024 in New Jersey, marking Jennifer’s first musical, with her upcoming album set to be released on February of the same year.

©GettyImages



‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ starring Chita Rivera

JLo is already promoting her project ‘This Is Me... Now’ making fans excited for new music and visuals, as she recently shared a teaser, which includes high-budget music videos. Her new album will be detailing “the emotional, spiritual and psychological journey that she has taken over the past two decades.“

“When I was a little girl, when someone asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up, my answer was always… in love,“ she said on the teaset trailer.