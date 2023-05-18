Alicia Keys rides a hot air balloon and visits Aztec ruins in Mexico before her concert

Alicia Keys is making sure to take in the sights while on her world tour. The iconic singer blessed Mexico City Wednesday night, but before taking the stage, she rode a hot air balloon and visited Aztec ruins with her husband Swizz Beatz, and their children Egypt and Genesis.

The height of the air balloon proved to be too much for her husband, who vowed to never take flight in one again. “Never again,” he wrote. “But I love you with all my heart ! He wasn’t supposed to go that damn high.”

Keys was all smiles as she took in the beautiful views Mexico had to offer.



Alicia continues to share the stage

Keys is having an epic time on tour and has shared the stage with incredible Latinas. Last night she stayed true to her tradition, bringing out Ángela Aguilar and a mariachi to perform Aguilar’s “Qué Agonía.”

They went on to since Keys‘ song with Alejandro Sanz, “Looking for Paradise.”



©Angela Aguilar



Angela was all smiles leaving the venue after the show

Aguilar took to Instagram after the show to reflect on the experience. “Thanks for such a beautiful night. I’m so grateful for everything I’ve lived thanks to music and thanks to you all. It’s beautiful to connect with people I admire, love, and respect,” Aguilar wrote in her story.



©Angela Aguilar



The Mexican-American singer said she lived in the clouds after her performances

When she performed in Buenos Aires’ she brought out Cazzu, one of the most beloved trap artists in the country.

Then last week, she brought out Karol G and Goyo while in Colombia. It was a full circle moment for Karol G, who used to upload videos on youtube singing her music.