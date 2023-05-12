Snoop Dogg signs mariachi artist Julian Torres and teases song with the late Jenni Rivera

Snoop Dogg is a huge fan of Latin American culture; therefore, it shouldn’t be surprising that the first artist he signs under his independent record label, Death Row Records, is a mariachi band.

Snoop, one of the most legendary artists in the entertainment industry, tapped into Spanish-language music, releasing songs with Banda MS and Lupillo Rivera. Now the rapper and businessman introduced on Friday, May 12, Julian Torres y Mariachi Cenzontle with the first single, “La Fiesta de mi Pueblo.”

The single, available on all music platforms, celebrates mariachi music and includes a mixed-gender band. During a presentation on ¡Despierta América!, Snoop Dogg shared why he chose Julian Torres y Mariachi Cenzontle to be part of his company.

According to Snoop Dogg, he “loves Hispanic music,” and it was a no-brainer to do business with Torres. The “Drop it like it’s hot” interpreter said he met Julian Torres y Mariachi Cenzontle during Kobe Bryant’s memorial service, where they performed outside the LA Lakers‘ Staples Center in front of thousands of attendees.

The 51-year-old Long Beach native also spoke about his friendship with Jenni Rivera. The star said he and the late singer went to high school together and continued their friendship when they became famous. The global sensation didn’t confirm or deny if he recorded a song with Jenni Rivera; however, he teased that might be some recordings.