Ángela Aguilar to sing for Queen Sofía of Spain

Ángela Aguilar has already made special memories in her young and successful career, but in a few days, she will perform in front of royalty. The special honor will take place at the Ibero-American Patronage Awards 2023, which has a mission to promote patronage in the arts.



The award ceremony will take place on February 20 at the Salón de Actos of the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Madrid, and will be presided over by Queen Sofía, mother of King Felipe VI and mother-in-law of Queen Letizia.



“She was invited by the Queen Sofia Foundation, where Queen Sofia is going to be,” her proud dad Pepe Aguilar explained in an interview. “This is a beautiful thing. It’s a dinner for a noble cause, presided over by a world celebrity royalty,” added the Aguilar patriarch. “There will be two guitarists from Seville who will travel specifically to accompany her with a couple of songs,” he said.

“I’m happy, it’s going to be great,” said Ángela, who could not hide her excitement at being part of such an important event. Even her brother Leonardo joked about accompanying Angela to such an event. “I dreamed today that I was invited,” said the younger sibling.



The eighth edition of the awards will recognize Mexican collector and businessman Eugenio Lopez. The distinction will be granted through the Callia Foundation and has been designated thanks to his contribution to the art world as a promoter and patron. He has sponsored exhibitions at the MoMA in New York and the LACMA in Los Angeles.





Queen Emeritus Sofia, with Princess Leonor, the King and Queen of Spain and the Infanta Sofia.



On Thursday, the “Qué Agonía” singer shared a photo from the Mexico City International Airport terminal, adding a sticker that said ‘bye.’ So the regional Mexican singer could already on her way to prepare and rehearse for the show on Monday. The trip can be abour 12 hours, so she will need a day or two to get over jet lag.

