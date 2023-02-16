King Charles met with ‘Not My King’ signs in Milton Keynes

Protestors were present during King Charles III’s visit to Milton Keynes on Thursday. Individuals were seen holding up signs that read “Not My King” as the monarch, 74, arrived at the Church of Christ the Cornerstone in Milton Keynes.

The Daily Express’ Richard Palmer reported that there were “around 20 protesters.” According to Richard, the protestors were from Republic, which is a group that is campaigning to have the monarchy abolished. Republic’s website has a pledge to protest the King’s coronation in May.

©ARTHUR EDWARDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images



Despite the protestors, the King appeared to be in great spirits. Heart News East tweeted a video of “God Save the King” being chanted while Charles shook hands with well-wishers.

The King also kept calm and carried on back in November when eggs were thrown at him while he and Queen Consort Camilla were out in York.

Princes William and Harry’s father visited Milton Keynes on Feb. 16 as it celebrated being granted city status. “As you mark your well-deserved status as one of England’s newest cities, I can only offer my heartfelt congratulations to you all and my very best wishes for the future,” Charles said in a speech.

The King attended a reception at the church and also visited Milton Keynes Food Bank to see the support they provide to communities across the city.