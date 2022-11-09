Arrest made after eggs thrown at British royal

King Charles III kept calm and carried on after eggs were thrown towards him. The 73-year-old monarch was out in York on Wednesday, Nov. 9, when a protester tried to throw eggs at him and reportedly the Queen Consort.

The King appeared unfazed as eggs flew in his direction and continued on with the engagement. The Daily Mail’s Rebecca English reported that a total of four eggs were thrown by the protester, who screamed that the country was built on the blood of slavery.

According to Reuters, police rushed to drag away the protestor. “A 23-year-old man was arrested on a suspicion of a public order offence following an incident on Micklegate in York,” police said in a statement, per Reuters. “He currently remains in police custody.”

The King unveiled a statue of his late mother Queen Elizabeth at York Minster on Nov. 9. “My wife and I are deeply touched to have been asked to unveil this statue to my beloved mother. When this statue was first planned five years ago, during a reign of unprecedented duration and achievement, it was intended as a celebration of the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee,” Charles said in a speech. “Now, as we have witnessed, with great sadness, the passing of that reign, it is unveiled in her memory, as a tribute to a life of extraordinary service and devotion.”