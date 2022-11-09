Arrest made after eggs thrown at British royal

King Charles III kept calm and carried on after eggs were thrown towards him. The 73-year-old monarch was out in York on Wednesday, Nov. 9, when a protester tried to throw eggs at him and reportedly the Queen Consort.
The King appeared unfazed as eggs flew in his direction and continued on with the engagement. The Daily Mail’s Rebecca English reported that a total of four eggs were thrown by the protester, who screamed that the country was built on the blood of slavery.
According to Reuters, police rushed to drag away the protestor. “A 23-year-old man was arrested on a suspicion of a public order offence following an incident on Micklegate in York,” police said in a statement, per Reuters. “He currently remains in police custody.”
The King unveiled a statue of his late mother Queen Elizabeth at York Minster on Nov. 9. “My wife and I are deeply touched to have been asked to unveil this statue to my beloved mother. When this statue was first planned five years ago, during a reign of unprecedented duration and achievement, it was intended as a celebration of the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee,” Charles said in a speech. “Now, as we have witnessed, with great sadness, the passing of that reign, it is unveiled in her memory, as a tribute to a life of extraordinary service and devotion.”
WATCH: Here is the moment eggs were thrown at King Charles by a protestor in York as he and the Queen Consort arrived in the city this morning.— Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) November 9, 2022
🎥 @itvnewspic.twitter.com/b82XQlQPZf
“The creation of this statue is also, if I may say so, a tribute to the support, affection and prayers that the community of this cathedral, and of this great city, always gave the late Queen, and all for which she stood in the life of the nation and the Commonwealth,” the King continued. “The symbolism of the statue, combining the signs of Church and of State, is perfectly suited to its place on the West Front of this glorious building. It is a testament to the Minster’s enduring mission of showing God’s love and presence to all.”
Charles described his mother as “always vigilant for the welfare of her people during her life.” He added, “Now, her image will watch over what will become Queen Elizabeth Square, for centuries to come - a constant example of the duty and care for others, and for our community, which is the calling and the duty we all share.”