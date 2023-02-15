Oscar-winning actress to honor Queen Elizabeth at awards show

Dame Helen Mirren is set to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth at the 76th EE BAFTA Film Awards. The actress, who won an Academy Award for her portrayal of the late monarch in The Queen, will lead the special tribute to Her Majesty at the ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 19.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts noted in a press release that King Charles III’s mother “occupies a unique place in BAFTA’s history, a close association that spanned 50 years” and that “through her various patronages, The Queen was renowned for her support of the UK’s creative industries.”

©Getty Images



The Prince and Princess of Wales will be at the awards show on Sunday. Prince William has been president of BAFTA since February 2010. He and Catherine will watch the ceremony prior to meeting category winners and EE Rising Star Award nominees.

The royal couple has not attended the BAFTAs since 2020. William canceled his appearance in 2021 following the death of his grandfather Prince Philip, and, according to HELLO!, the Prince and Princess missed the 2022 ceremony due to “diary constraints.”

This year’s star-studded event is being held at Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London. Guests confirmed﻿ to attend, per BAFTA, include Ana De Armas, Angela Bassett, Austin Butler, Brendan Fraser, Cate Blanchett, Guillermo Del Toro, Michelle Yeoh and Viola Davis. The ceremony will be broadcast in the UK on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, and will be streamed live on BritBox.