The Prince and Princess of Wales to attend upcoming awards show

The Prince and Princess of Wales are returning to the BAFTA Awards! Kensington Palace has confirmed that Prince William and Catherine will attend the awards show on Sunday, Feb. 19.

The couple will watch the ceremony, which celebrates the best of British and international film talent, prior to meeting category winners and EE Rising Star Award nominees. The Prince of Wales has been president of BAFTA since February 2010.

©Getty Images



The Prince and Princess of Wales pictured at the 2020 BAFTAs

William and Catherine have not attended the star-studded ceremony since 2020. The heir to the throne canceled his appearance in 2021 following the death of his grandfather Prince Philip. He and Catherine missed the ceremony again last year due to “diary constraints,” according to HELLO!.

Austin Butler, Brendan Fraser, Angela Bassett, Ana de Armas and Michelle Yeoh are among this year’s nominees. The 76th EE BAFTA Film Awards are being held at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London.

Viewers in the states will be able to tune into the ceremony, hosted by Richard E. Grant, on BritBox. The 2023 BAFTAs will stream live from London on the digital subscription video on demand service.

In a press release, Reemah Sakaan, CEO of BritBox International, said: “BritBox and BAFTA share a common vision to celebrate British excellence on screen, and take it out to the world. We are thrilled to be extending our relationship, live awards coverage of the EE BAFTAs, and red carpet entertainment to the BritBox subscribers in eight countries globally to tune-in and discover their next British obsession.”