The Princess of Wales reunites with someone from her past

The Princess of Wales encountered a familiar face during her and Prince William’s joint visit to Cornwall on Thursday. Catherine reunited with her old history teacher, Jim Embury. The royal hugged her former teacher telling him, “I do recognize you!”

According to Cornwall Live, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and PrinceLouis’ mother also told Jim: “The things you taught me, I now teach to my children.”

©CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images



The Princess of Wales reunited with one of her former school teachers on Feb. 9 in Falmouth

After attending nursery school in Jordan, Catherine attended St. Andrew’s School in Pangbourne, where she stayed until July 1995. She then went on to study at Marlborough College until July 2000. Following a gap year, the royal began her studies in 2001 at the University of St. Andrews, which is where she met Prince William.

Jim is said to have taught the Princess at prep school around 25 years ago. “She was a fantastic student and it was a great class,” he reportedly recalled. The Princess’ former history teacher volunteers at the National Maritime Museum Cornwall.

©WireImage



The royal gave her former teacher a hug

Prince William and Catherine visited the museum on Feb. 9 to learn more about the rich maritime heritage of Cornwall and how the museum is working to highlight the relevance of maritime issues to the present day. The outing on Thursday marked the couple’s first joint visit to Cornwall since becoming the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall last year.