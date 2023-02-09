Prince William and Catherine visit Cornwall for the first time together with new titles

The Prince and Princess of Wales paid their first joint visit to Cornwall as the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall on Thursday. Prince William became the Duke of Cornwall last year upon the death of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth and accession of his father King Charles III.

Catherine looked sophisticated for the outing on Feb. 9 wearing a brown coat with a belt over a burgundy turtleneck dress. The Princess was pictured posing for a photo as she greeted members of the public in Falmouth.

©Getty Images





The royal mom of three, who launched the awareness raising campaign Shaping Us last week, was also spotted sharing a sweet moment with a young child and chatting with a little girl who was wearing a tiara.

©Getty Images





William and Catherine kicked off their visit at the National Maritime Museum, where they learned more about the rich maritime heritage of Cornwall and how the museum is working to highlight the relevance of maritime issues to the present day.

The royal couple also visited the Dracaena Centre to learn about the variety of support and services the organization provides. The centre aims to “create a healthy, happy and mutually supportive community.”