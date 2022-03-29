Cardi B takes daughter Kulture to Disneyland for a day of fun

Celebrities, they’re just like us! With millions of dollars and adoring fans all over the world, many stars can do virtually anything they want, any time they want--but a lot of them still enjoy a simple day at Disneyland just like the rest of us.

The latest celeb to make their way to the Happiest Place on Earth was Cardi B, who brought her 3-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari for a magical day at the park. While most of the entertainment industry was in Los Angeles for the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 27, Cardi and her little one were about an hour away at Disneyland.

Their trip to Anaheim even ended up going viral when a fan posted a video of the mother-daughter duo riding the Mad Tea Party ride. While Cardi and Kulture looked like they were having the time of their lives, their security guard sat the spinning teacup next to them with a straight face, making sure the girls were safe.

Of course, he’s just doing his job, but the juxtaposition of everyone’s smiles and the security’s serious demeanor resulted in nearly 10 million views.

While going to Disneyland is an (expensive) passtime for many in California, you already know Cardi B doesn’t do things the regular schmegular way. For their trip to the park, Kulture rocked head-to-toe Balenciaga, including $550 shoes and a tiny $1,090 “Hourglass” bag.

The 3-year-old’s outfit was made even more expensive when you consider her jewelry, wearing diamond stud earring, three chunky sparkling chains, and even an iced-out Patek Philippe watch her mom gave her for her second birthday.

It’s clear how much the toddler loves Disney; For her third birthday in July, she was gifted a diamond Minnie Mouse necklace, though she didn’t wear it for this trip to the Happiest Place on Earth.

With the toddler’s fourth birthday coming up in a few months, maybe the family will pay another visit with her baby brother, who’s name still hasn’t been revealed.