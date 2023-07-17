Camilla celebrates her first birthday as Queen©Getty Images
How the royal family celebrated Camilla’s first birthday as Queen

The Prince and Princess of Wales wished Her Majesty a happy birthday

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

Happy birthday, Queen Camilla! King Charles III’s wife celebrated her 76th birthday on Monday, July 17. The Queen’s birthday was marked with gun salutes fired in Edinburgh, York, Hillsborough, Cardiff and London. The bells of Westminster Abbey also rang to celebrate, while “Happy Birthday” was played during the Guard Change at Buckingham Palace.

The royal family’s official Twitter account shared a photo of Camilla smiling, writing, “Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very Happy Birthday today!” The Prince and Princess of Wales also commemorated Prince William’s stepmother’s birthday with posts on social media. “A very happy birthday to Her Majesty The Queen! 🎂,” they tweeted alongside a photo of Camilla that was taken at Wimbledon this year. The same picture was shared on their Instagram Story with a message that read: “Happy Birthday To Her Majesty the Queen.”


Ahead of her birthday, Camilla enjoyed a day out at Wimbledon with her sister, Annabel Elliot. The sisters sat together in the Royal Box on the tenth day of The Championships. Annabel served as one of the Queen’s ladies in attendance at the coronation in May.


Monday was Camilla’s first birthday as Queen. The royal’s husband acceded to the throne upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, last September. The day after her passing, Charles delivered his first address as monarch. In his address, the King said, “I count on the loving help of my darling wife, Camilla. In recognition of her own loyal public service since our marriage 17 years ago, she becomes my Queen Consort. I know she will bring to the demands of her new role the steadfast devotion to duty on which I have come to rely so much.”

