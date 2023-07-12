Queen Camilla enjoys sisters’ day out

Sisters’ day out! Queen Camilla was joined by a special guest at Wimbledon on Wednesday. Her Majesty sat in the Royal Box with her sister, Annabel Elliot.

©Getty Images



Queen Camilla and her sister Annabel sat together in the Royal Box on July 12

Her Majesty’s younger sibling made an appearance last month at Royal Ascot, riding in a carriage with King Charles III’s sister, Princess Anne. Annabel also had a role at the King and Queen’s coronation in May, serving as one of her sister’s ladies in attendance.

The sisters both wore sunglasses at they watched the women’s singles quarterfinal match on the tenth day of The Championships. Prince Albert of Monaco was also in the Royal Box on July 12 with a family member of his own, Melanie-Antoinette de Massy.

“🎾🍓 Wonderful to be at @Wimbledon today!,” the British royal family’s Twitter account tweeted along with photos of the Queen at Wimbledon.

©Getty Images



Prince Albert of Monaco was also seated in the Royal Box on day ten of The Championships

Queen Camilla met with ball girls and a ball boy during her outing to the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Ahead of Wimbledon, King Charles’ daughter-in-law, the Princess of Wales, teamed up with tennis star Roger Federer for a short film that shined a light on Wimbledon’s ball boys and girls.

Both Catherine and Roger attended the second day of the Wimbledon Championships on July 4. The Princess of Wales is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club.