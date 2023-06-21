Queen Camilla’s family members join royals at Royal Ascot

The first Royal Ascot of King Charles III’s reign was a family affair for Queen Camilla. Members of Her Majesty’s family attended the event and rode in the carriage procession on Tuesday.

Princess Anne and the Queen’s sister rode in the same carriage on June 20

The Queen’s sister Annabel Elliot was seated next to the King’s sister, the Princess Royal, in the second carriage, which also included Annabel’s son, Sir Ben Elliot, and his wife, Lady Elliot.

Annabel Elliot was joined by her son Ben

Annabel served as one of her sister’s ladies in attendance at the coronation in May, while her grandson, Arthur Elliot, was one of eight Pages of Honour.

Also at the racecourse on Tuesday, June 20, was Camilla’s son Tom Parker Bowles, whom she shares with her ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles. Tom was seen watching the racing with his mother and stepfather.

Her Majesty’s son also attended the first day of Royal Ascot 2023

Members of King Charles’ family also stepped out for the first day of Royal Ascot 2023, including Peter Phillips, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Zara and Mike Tindall, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

In this year’s official program, Their Majesties paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth with a joint message, writing, “The Royal Meeting always played a central role in Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s calendar and the naming of the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes will be a most appropriate way to mark this lifelong interest. A photographic exhibition in the Grandstand will also celebrate The late Queen’s close association with Royal Ascot, including images of some of her twenty four winners. We are sure that this exhibition will prompt many happy memories.”