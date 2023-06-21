Passenger on missing Titanic sub’s connection to British royal revealed

King Charles III’s “thoughts and prayers” are with the family of one the passengers aboard the missing OceanGate submersible Titan. The Daily Mail’s Rebecca English reported on Tuesday that His Majesty has been “asked to be kept fully up to date on the situation regarding” the Titanic submersible, which has been missing since Sunday.

Rebecca added that she was told the King’s “thoughts and prayers are with the Dawood family and all those involved in this incident and the attempted recovery operations.” Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman, are among the five passengers on the submersible.

©Getty Images



King Charles’ “thoughts and prayers” are said to be with the Dawood family and all those involved

Shahzada’s father, Hussain Dawood, was a founding patron of Prince’s Trust International, and the Engro Foundation, which Shahzada is Vice Chairman of, has supported Prince’s Trust International’s work in Pakistan. Shahzada has been an advisor to Prince’s Trust International in various capacities, including its Global Advisory Board, with a focus on Prince’s Trust International’s work in Pakistan.

In a statement shared with HOLA! USA, Will Straw, chief executive officer of Prince’s Trust International, said: “Prince’s Trust International has a longstanding relationship with Shahzada Dawood and his family. We are shocked by this awful news, praying for a rescue and sending our thoughts to his family during this deeply challenging time.”