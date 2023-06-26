Cardi B shuts down Offset’s claims that she cheated on him

Cardi B was just celebrating her husband last night at the BET Awards, but this morning they began bashing each other on social media with claims of infidelity.



It all started on Monday morning when Offset, real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus shared a since-deleted post on his Instagram story with his 21.8 million followers claiming that Cardi cheated on him with another man.



The rappers have been married since September 2017 and share two kids

After Offset shared his post-Cardi B took to Twitter where she recorded a live Twitter Space. She began singing while sending a direct message to Offset, accusing him of being unfaithful. “You can’t accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of. Sing it with me, y’all! And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me,” she sang.



“Don’t pay attention to that countryman,” Cardi told her followers, adding that he’s “spiraling.”

The Bronx native, who recently slammed the stepson of a Titan submarine passenger, continued to cuss and express her feelings and explain that she would not be able to have an affair with a “regular degular shmegular” guy or somebody “in the industry” because they would tell. She finished her Twitter Space by firmly telling Offset to “stop acting stupid.”



OVERNIGHT DRAMA

Migos performed for the first time since the death of Takeoff



The timing of the public finger-pointing is odd because Cardi was just celebrating Migos’ first performance since the death of Takeoff at the BET Awards.

Cardi shared a video on her Instagram watching Offset and Quavo’s performance on her phone. She was audibly emotional trying to catch her breath in the clip as she said, “I’m ‘bouta cry, I’m really bouta cry.” “I know [Quavo and Offset] wanna cry,” she continued.



I can’t take it right now 😢🥹…proud of the boys pic.twitter.com/xxrVcR7eSW — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 26, 2023

Cardi took to Twitter to praise their performance writing, “I can’t take it right now… proud of the boys.”

Offset and Cardi B have both stopped posting about the accusations.