Neymar Jr. and Bruna Biancardi enjoy their baby shower despite cheating rumors

Neymar Jr. and his girlfliend Bruna Biancardi celebrated their baby at a luxe baby shower. The two attended the event over the weekend, with Biancardi sharing some footage over her Instagram stories.

Biancardi shared an Instagram reel of her baby shower, including the moment when the two learned that they were expecting a daughter. “We can’t wait to meet you in person, daughter!” reads her caption. “You are our greatest gift!” It appears like the baby shower was an all white affair, with Biancardi wearing a beweled gown and Neymar wearing a suit. They were surrounded by friends and family, and were joined by Neymar’s son, Davi Lucca, as they learned the gender of their baby.

The baby shower was scheduled a week after Neymar Jr. posted a long apology on Instagram that appeared to make reference to a cheating scandal. The apology was shared on Instagram, as a caption of a photo that showed Neymar and Biancardi.

“Bru, I do this for both of you and your family. Justify the unjustifiable. No need to. But I need you in OUR lives. I saw how much you were exposed, how much you suffered with all of this and how much you want to be by my side. And I stand beside you,” he wrote. “I already apologized for my mistakes, for unnecessary exposure, but I feel obligated to come publicly reaffirm that. If a private matter has become public, the apology has to be public.”

Neymar didn’t directly admit to cheating on Biancardi, but before his apology was published, Brazilian influencer Fernanda Campos claimed she’d had an affair with Neymar. She said that the two were together in November 2022, and that he didn’t let her know that he was involved in a relationship.

