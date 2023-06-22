Neymar writes a heartfelt apology to his pregnant girlfriend, Bruna Biancardi

Neymar has taken the courage to apologize to his girlfriend, Bruna Biancardi, in a message of atonement. Despite reports of infidelity during their relationship, the Brazilian soccer star has written a heartfelt apology to the pregnant model, expressing his deep regret for his actions.

“I do this for both of you and your family,” he wrote in a translated Instagram post, alongside a photo of the couple. “I know that my actions were unjustifiable, and I do not need to justify myself. However, I need you in our lives.”

Neymar Jr and Bruna Biancardi attend the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 28, 2023 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.

Neymar acknowledged Bruna’s pain and suffering because of his actions and expressed his desire to stand by her side. He also took responsibility for his mistakes and recognized their impact on the most special person in his life, Bruna, who he called “the woman I dreamed of following beside me, mother of my child.”

The soccer player emphasized the importance of publicly apologizing for a private matter that has become public, promising to work hard to make their relationship work. “Our purpose will prevail, our love for our baby will win, and our love for each other will make us stronger,” he pled.

Neymar’s apology comes two months after the couple announced their pregnancy. While Bruna has not publicly responded to the apology, it is clear that Neymar is committed to making things right and restoring their relationship.