Neymar and his girlfriend Bruna Biancardi cuddle up at a pool party

Neymar and Bruna Biancardi are enjoying their well-earned holiday break.

The couple was photographed spending time by the pool, making the most out of their time in a luxurious resort in Miami.

©GrosbyGroup



Neymar and his girlfriend Bruna Biancardi.

The photos show the two in their beach outfits, with Neymar wearing a black shirt and shorts, and a matching backward cap. Bruna wore an open white shirt and grey jean shorts. Underneath, she had a black bikini on.

©GrosbyGroup



The two enjoyed their well-deserved holiday in Miami.

Through their time in the pool, the couple laughed together and spent time with some friends, making the most of the sun and the weather. Neymar and Bianca were at the Fontainebleau Resort in Miami, where they spent some days during their U.S. Holiday vacation. Over the past couple of days, the two have shared updates on their social media.

Neymar and Bruna have been dating for some time now, with their relationship going public in December of last year when the two shared photos together over the holidays. Neymar and Bruna spent their Christmas in their native country, Brazil, sharing photos with their family members. Still, rumors of their relationship go further back, with these circulating since August of last year, when the two were photographed spending time together in Ibiza. While they haven’t addressed or discussed their relationship with the media, the two make appearances on their social media feeds every once in a while and appear to be comfortable with each other.