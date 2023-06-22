Has Piqué had multiple infidelities?

Gerard Piqué and his girlfriend Clara Chia have made various appearances at court, requesting a restraining order against Jordi Martín, a seasoned paparazzi in Barcelona who’s a frequent collaborator in the gossip show ‘El Gordo y la Flaca.’ Despite the fact that the restraining order was granted, Martín has continued to speak up about Piqué ﻿and his lifestyle, claiming that the soccer player has cheated on Shakira multiple times over the course of their decade-long relationship.

©GettyImages



Pique and Clara Chia

In an appearance on the podcast The Red Phone, Martín claims to have an intimate knowledge of Piqué’s infidelities. “I’ve learned of what Piqué has done in Barcelona,” said Martín in Spanish. “In 13 years I’ve learned of many things he has done at night.”

“Barcelona is a very small city, where people talk and you learn everything. And Piqué, seriously, I think the only woman he hasn’t been with is the mayor of the city. He’s been with half of Barcelona,” said Martín. “And I thought, ‘Is Shakira aware of this?’”

Martín revealed that he’d had a conversation about this situation with Tonino Meberak, Shakira’s brother. “Tonino calls me and he says, ‘Come home because I want to talk to you. How many times has Piqué cheated on my sister?’ And I say, ‘Toni, are you seriously asking me that question? One thing is for your sister to be blind, but you? Have you seen how that guy gets home at 4 am?’”

©GettyImages



Shakira and Tonino Mebarak

While Martín believes that Piqué has cheated on Shakira thousands of times, he concretely knows of three separate infidelities. “I know of three for surel,” he said. “There’s a lawyer in Barcelona that’s 22 years old, which is why Shakira says in her song with Bizarrap ‘I’m worth two of 22,’ because she’s referring to Clara Chia and to the lawyer.”

Piqué’s treatment of Shakira because she’s Latina

Martín also spoke about Piqué’s alleged xenophobia, claiming that he’s never been happy about the fact that Shakira is from Latin America. “Piqué made some statements and spoke in a derogatory tone about women from South America,” said Martin. When asked directly if he believed Piqué was racist, Martín said, “Piqué is racist. He is classist and a xenophobe. I know he’s said some very ugly things to her. I know because people close to them have told me.”

Related Video: Michael Jordan is Reportedly Selling His Hornets Majority Stake Loading the player...