Shakira’s latest snapshot shows the admiration she has for her mother, Nidia Ripoll

Shakira’s heart was filled with love as she shared an intimate moment with her beloved mother, Nidia Ripoll, capturing their beautiful connection. The famous Colombian singer took to Instagram to post an adorable snapshot of herself sitting on her mother’s lap.

In the photo, Shakira looked effortlessly gorgeous in a casual black and white striped top paired with dark jeans. She let her hair down and enhanced her natural beauty with light makeup. “Yes, at my age, and still sit on my mom’s lap!” she playfully wrote.

Shakira is the only child of Nidia and William Mebarak. The artist has eight half-siblings from her father’s previous marriage.

As she continues to cherish her time with her family, Shakira has also been seen enjoying the company of Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton. Lewis and Shakira have been seen on boat trips with friends in Miami, going to restaurants, and meeting in Barcelona for Lewis’s Grand Prix.

©GettyImages



Colombian singer Shakira attends the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on June 04, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain.

Despite this, Shakira’s heart remains filled with love and adoration for her mother, who holds a special place in her heart.