New Music Friday: The hottest releases from Jhayco, VALÉ, Between Friends, and more

It’s Friday which means we have a fresh release of musical creations from talented artists. From the biggest names in music to up-and-coming artists, these singers are sharing their gifts with the world. Check out our round-up of songs that were dropped this week from a variety of genres.

1. Jhayco - Holanda

Puerto Rican hit maker Jhayco release his new single “Holanda.” The reggaeton track comes with a visually pleasing music video directed by NAVS, set in the post-apocalyptic city where his “Vida Rockstar” szn takes place.

2. VALÉ - moody, dirty, sweaty

VALÉ, a fiercely talented vocalist and songwriter from Barranquilla, Colombia is a rising star with a sick flow. Inspired by American pop and R&B music, VALÉ has found her own unique voice and point of view on the genre. At just 17, VALÉ’s infectious melodies, and vocals make her an artist to watch.

3. Offset & Cardi B - JEALOUSY

Offset and Cardi B made headlines last month when Offset accused her of cheating. There was speculation it may all have been a publicity stunt for their new single, “Jealousy,” but the rapper shut down the claims on her Instagram telling a fan “It wasn’t no STUNT.”

4. RMAND - En Otra Vida

Singer, songwriter, and producer RMAND releases his highly anticipated debut EP ¡De vuelta al Mundo! Among the four songs is the smooth “En Otra Vida.”

5. BETWEEN FRIENDS - Haircut

Brother-sister duo Between Friends have been releasing hits all year. The infectious track comes with another fun music video featuring the siblings, Savannah and Brandon Hudson.

6. Kurt - Luz Prendida

Talented singer and composer Kurt releases “Luz Prendida.” “This is a song that describes how it feels to find a good love, the moment when the right person arrives, and you realize that everything has its time and place. I wanted to portray the entire process of falling in love: from the uncertainty of the first encounters (where you’re barely starting to like someone, but there’s a strong connection) to the point where both are completely in love,” he said in a press release.

7. Residente and Ricky Martin

Residente puts the music industry on blast with the help of Ricky Martin “Quiero Ser Baladista.” It comes with a short film style music video.

8. Eladio Carrión - 6PM EN MALLORCA

Puerto Rican talent Eladio Carrión releases his new track, “6PM EN MALLORCA.” The song has found major success gaining almost 2 million views in 2 days.

9. Saweetie, YG, & Tyga - BIRTHDAY

Saweetie collaborates with YG, who she has sparked dating rumors with, and Tyga. The song slaps and shows off each artist’s flow. Saweetie’s chorus will definitely be showing up on your Instagram during birthdays this summer.

10. Banana Leaf Boy - Hardly On My Mind

Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter, hailing from Acapulco, Guerrero, Mexico, Banana Leaf Boy, releases his eclectic new single, “Hardly On My Mind.”

11. Ivan Cornejo - Aquí Te Espero

Mexican-American song writer Ivan Cornejo releases “Aquí Te Espero.” The haunting but beautiful track showcases his intricate guitar skills with emotional lyrics about love and heartbreak.

12. Alex Rose, Dalex - La Segura

Alex Rose and Dalex collaborate for “La Segura.” The commercial urban track marks one of many songs the two artists have recorded together.