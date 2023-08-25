Shakira’s statue in Barranquilla will measure over 20 feet high

Shakira is getting a monument in her hometown. Built in partnership with Barranquilla’s mayor’s office, Shakira’s statue is made out of bronze and will measure about 20 feet high. The statue is currently under construction and is expected to weigh between three to four tons. Overall, the work will have a honey color, with the skirt being made out of a mixture of bronze and aluminium.

The Shakira statue

A video was shared on the Instagram of Jaime Pumarejo, the mayor of Barranquilla. “What are we watching?” says Pumarejo at the start of the clip. “Well, you’re watching about 70% of the model of the Shakira sculpture,” says Yino Marquez, a local artist. The sculpture shows Shakira in a belly dancing posture, with an incredible attention to detail shown in elements like the feet, the stomach and the skirt. “We’ve been working for the past 45 days since the day you made the announcement.”

“We began making the dress from the picture you sent us,” continues Marquez. “We’re gonna turn it into waves, like the sea.”

Where is it located?

The statue is located in Barranquilla, where Shakira was born. In the video, Pumarejo explains that while the work celebrates Shakira and her impact on the world, it’s also an opportunity for artists from Barranquilla to make beautiful art.

“And here were are, in La Paz, with young Barranquilleros sculpting a dream,” he said.

Shakira’s first statue

Shakira’s first statue was built in 2006. The monument is located in a park near the stadium Metropolitano. It was designed by the German artist Dieter Patt and measures 16 feet high.

Related Video: Rihanna secretly gives birth to second baby with A$AP Rocky Loading the player...