Shakira reacts to Venezuelan look-alike: Watch the viral video

Shakira seems to have a new look-alike! The Colombian singer revealed her surprise after finding out about Loredana, a young Venezuelan impersonator who has gone viral after sharing some clips singing along to Shakira’s songs and recreating her look.

After joining the ‘Copa Vacía’ dance challenge, Loredana gained attention when Shakira decided to share a side-by-side video on Instagram Stories. “Tengo una doble!!” she wrote in Spanish, confirming that she noticed the resemblance between them and showing her fans and followers their dance moves.

Back in March Loredana recreated Shakira’s look for the ‘TQG’ music video featuring Karol G, wearing a blue latex suit just like the one the singer wears in the video. She also recreated her makeup and rocked a similar high ponytail, giving her best poses and posting the photos on social media, as well as a clip lip-syncing to the song.

“I swear I thought It was Shakira,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “She really looks a lot like Shakira.” Loredana also called herself a “Walmart” version of Shakira, poking fun at the resemblance and posting a video recreating the singer’s session with Bizarrap, and including the same background and the microphone in the original visuals.

Loredana is also known to be a Disney lover and has cosplayed as Belle from ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ alongside her boyfriend, who dressed up as Gaston. “I have been with my boyfriend for five years and he loves that I’m told I look like Shakira. Now I don’t know if he is with me for me or her,” she previously said, adding that she has been told to go to sign up for a celebrity lookalike reality show.

Related Video: Jennifer Lopez sings karaoke during Italian vacation Loading the player...