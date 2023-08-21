Shakira’s niece shows off her dance moves: ‘Trying my aunt’s new dance’

Shakira’s niece, Isabella Mebarak is trying the ‘Copa Vacia’ dance challenge! The young artist is showing off her dance moves, supporting Shakira, after her aunt took to social media to encourage all her fans and followers to try the new dance, doing a short choreographed dance during the chorus of her latest song.

It seems fans of the musician are thrilled to Shakira showcasing her signature dance moves. “Her hips don’t lie,” one person wrote after the singer shared a clip doing the dance, while someone else commented, “That choreo was created by her and I love it.”

The Colombian icon can be seen wearing a casual outfit while looking comfortable filming the dance for Instagram. Shakira rocked a pair of jeans and an orange top, singing along to the lyrics of the song and having a lot of fun while dancing.

Isabella also recreated the dance, wearing a purple athleisure ensemble, paired with a black oversized hoodie and a purple bandana over her head. “Embarrassed to say how long this took me to learn,” she confessed, showing the impeccable choreography and her incredible resemblance to the singer.

“You’re her twin,” one person wrote on Tiktok, while someone else commented, “El talento viene en los genes.” Shakira shared her niece’s dance on Instagram adding a smiling face with heart eyes emoji, showing her appreciation for the support of her family.

Last week the singer was spotted having the time of her life with her two kids, Sasha and Milan, enjoying a jet ski session in Miami, after they spent the past couple of months with their father Gerard Pique. The proud mom was reunited with her kids and decided to spend some quality time with them amid her busy working schedule.