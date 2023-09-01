Sofia Vergara is ‘letting her hair down’ after divorce from Joe Manganiello: ‘She’s living it up’

Sofia Vergara is starting fresh following news of her divorce from Joe Manganiello. The Colombian icon has been living her best life with her closest friends and family members, as she starts a new life chapter, making the transition and adjusting from her married life to the single life.

The 51-year-old Hollywood actress has been focusing on herself and working on different projects, enjoying the support of her loved ones amid the split from her former partner. A close source to the star revealed to Radar Online that she is “living it up” and “loves letting her hair down and having fun with her friends and her family.”

The insider also explained that this has been a big change from her 7-year marriage with Joe. “She knew Joe doesn’t like to go out and she wanted to be with him and make him happy,” the source revealed, adding that ”It was definitely a change from the lifestyle she was used to.

“She doesn’t regret it - they had a lot of happy times - but now that they’re no longer together, there’s a part of her that feels like she’s making up for lost time,” the source said to the publication. ”She’s a little bit like a kid in a candy store right now.“

Most recently, Sofia was spotted having fun and showing off her dance moves at Karol G’s concert in Los Angeles with her family and friends. The star was spotted enjoying the show from the VIP area at the Rose Bowl, accompanied by two of her closest friends, her niece Claudia Vergara, her cousin Maria Vergara, and her friend Paulina Vega.