Joe Manganiello’s new tattoo after split from Sofia Vergara: What does it mean?

Joe Manganiello is starting fresh after his split from his estranged wife Sofia Vergara. The Hollywood star decided to get meaningful new ink, marking a new chapter in his life, and was joined by his best friend Bubbles.

The 46-year-old actor got a huge tattoo on his left arm, proudly showing some of the solid black lettering work in Armenian calligraphy. Celebrity tattoo artist Ruben Malayan shared a photo of the tattoo on Instagram, revealing that it’s actually the word “angel” in Armenian.

“My latest work, so far largest in scale Հրեշտակ (Angel) for [Joe Manganiello] who I am sure will wear it with pride!” Ruben wrote, explaining that the actor wanted to honor his Armenian heritage. Bubbles was also present for the long session and would not leave Joe’s side. The adorable pup can be seen on his lap patiently waiting for the final result.

Fans of the couple had wondered about who would be getting full custody of their dog after the couple made the difficult decision to split. However the actor has already been spotted taking care of the 10-year-old chihuahua, while Sofia appears to have a new pet in her life, as she recently posed with an adorable chihuahua mix.

“Not in a million years would Joe part ways with his dog Bubbles and Sofia is well aware of this. Joe said Sofia was gracious about him keeping Bubbles after their break-up,” a source close to the actor told DailyMail. “Neither one of them is bitter or out for revenge, and Sofia loves Bubbles and wants her to be happy, which is precisely why she’s letting Joe have custody,” the source said to the publication.