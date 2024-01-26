Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid seemingly confirm their relationship with PDA in London

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid have seemingly confirmed their relationship. The pair have been spotted together and holding hands while out in London. While the news come as no surprise to anyone keeping up with the news cycle, it shows that Cooper and Hadid are more established as a couple and have no problem with people seeing them together.

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper spotted holding hands in first PDA photos since their unexpected romance began https://t.co/ILnHoclWgkpic.twitter.com/vrvqpzsR2M — Page Six (@PageSix) January 25, 2024

The photos were first shared by Page Six, and show Hadid stylishly dressed in a large leather jacket, maroon pants, a small clutch purse and her hair tied in a ponytail. Cooper wore an interesting combination of patterns and colors, including camo pants, a black coat and a blue knitted cap. Both were werearing sunglasses, and appeared comfortable with each other, holding hands and standing close.

Earlier in the week, Cooper and Hadid were photographed in an airport in New York, traveling together. It’s now clear that the two were headed to London, and that their relationship continues despite the fact that they had not been seen together over the past month.

©GettyImages



Bradley Cooper in London

Cooper and Hadid share some things in common

Cooper and Hadid were first linked together in October of last year. The couple have been seen having dinner around New York’s coolest restaurants, and have gone on various getaways together. “Bradley and Gigi are smitten with each other,” said a source to Entertainment News.

“The two enjoy spending time together and have introduced each other to the important people in their lives. Last night, Bradley invited Gigi to a work dinner in NYC. They have bonded over their passion for working, their families, and, most importantly, being a parent. People around them think they are great together.”